The Fontana Police Department seized a total of 1,207 firearms during 2022.
This represented a huge increase from the previous year. In 2021, 938 guns were seized by the Fontana P.D., said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
“All of our Patrol Officers and Special Operations worked extremely hard all year to keep the citizens and businesses as safe as possible,” the P.D. said in a Facebook post last week.
“These guns were seized from criminals. They were either stolen, unregistered, illegal to possess, ‘ghost’ guns, or found guns.”
Once the court cases have concluded, all of these guns will be destroyed, police said.
