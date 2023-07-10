Training Specialist Sabrina Vega was named the Fontana Police Department’s Professional Staff Employee of the Month for March.
Vega was honored during a City Council meeting for her work in organizing — and then re-organizing — a leadership workshop for department staff members during the winter months.
Vega had meticulously planned all aspects of the workshop, which had been scheduled to take place in Lake Arrowhead. But right before the event was going to take place, a huge, record-breaking storm blasted the area and forced all the roads up the mountains to be closed. So Vega then spent several hours and finally was able to find a suitable replacement location.
“Sabrina worked with the hotel staff to ensure everything was taken care of and in the end, our leadership workshop was a success,” said Fontana Police Chief Michael Dorsey.
