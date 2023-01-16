Fontana Police Department detectives arrested a suspect who is allegedly an Internet predator, police said in a news release on Jan. 16.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted an undercover chat operation and communicated with Jonathan Andrew Deluna, a 36-year-old Riverside resident.
DeLuna allegedly expressed a desire to meet with a juvenile to engage in sexual activity. He arrived at the prearranged meeting location and was taken into custody with the assistance of the Fontana P.D.'s Fugitive Apprehension Team.
Evidence relating to the illicit chat was located, police said. DeLuna was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in children, and sending harmful matter to seduce minors.
Detectives are seeking the public's help in an effort to locate additional possible victims. DeLuna's social media accounts were:
Instagram: jobiduluna
Facebook: Jonathan de luna
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at: FONTANAPDICAC@FONTANA.ORG
