The Fontana Police Department will be holding a National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The free event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Miller Park, 17004 Arrow Boulevard.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. Millions of people take part in National Night Out events throughout the United States on the first Tuesday in August.
The Fontana celebration will include free hot dogs and giveaways for local residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.