Many parents of students in the Fontana Unified School District are reacting with sadness after finding out that campuses will not reopen for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
The FUSD, following the lead of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, announced on April 1 that all schools will remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Distance learning procedures will take place starting April 6.
Some parents who posted on the FUSD Facebook page said they understood the decision to keep the schools closed for health reasons, but they still were dismayed that their children would not be able to return to the campuses.
"Thank you Fontana district for keeping our kids safe," wrote Monica George Gutierrez on Facebook.
Facing a barrage of questions on a host of parental concerns, the district said: "There are lots of details that will need to be worked out now that this decision was made. Please be patient as we work through all of these details."
One of the biggest questions for parents was the status of the graduation ceremonies for high school seniors.
"How are seniors ever going to have that glory moment they spent 12 years looking forward to in getting all the cap and gown and prom perks of their final school year before college and work?" asked Terri Garcia. "You can never go back a year or more later and pick up these memories. It will never be or mean the same to those seniors now robbed of those precious memories. And especially for those honor students getting a class valedictorian or salutatorian honor."
The FUSD said: "We don't have all the answers right now. We can just tell you that we want to celebrate our seniors too and will find a way to do that no matter what."
In another post, the district said that no ceremonies have officially been cancelled.
"However, we are exploring multiple options in the event that they need to be postponed or celebrated in a non-traditional way," the FUSD said.
Parents asked about whether money that had already been paid for field trips could be returned.
The district replied: "If you have questions about a specific field trip, message me the information so I can work with your school on what the status is, but I do know that they have been working with all organizers to try to get money back if they have been paid for events that are now cancelled. Please understand we have no control over this situation."
Another question focused on yearbooks, school shirts, and school pictures that had been purchased.
"With the current stay home orders, staff is not available to distribute any items that were purchased at this time," the district said. "Obviously, the situation was not something that anyone could have predicted. We will be getting items like pictures, yearbooks and shirts to you when we are able to. The priority for us now is focused on the essentials -- education for our children, meals to those who need them, and most importantly keeping all of our students and staff safe."
Parent Elizabeth Garcia thanked the district for its efforts in this difficult situation.
"I'm sure it will take some time to process refunds to everyone. We just need to be patient. You provided all resources we need to continue teaching our kids, from online to packets. I'm sure teachers and principals are gathering as much information as possible and in a timely manner," Garcia said on Facebook.
Other parents were concerned about how the distance learning would work.
"We are following guidance on how to handle grading and tests from the California State Superintendent's office," the FUSD said.
The FUSD said that parents will be informed as soon as the district receives more information.
"At this time, no one knows how long this 'stay home' order will be in place or how long it will take for everything to go back to normal. We know this is not ideal in any way, but all we can do is adapt to the situation in front of us," the FUSD said.
Updated information will be posted on the district's website at www.fusd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.