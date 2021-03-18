The Fontana Planning Commission voted on March 16 to recommend that the City Council approve a large warehouse project in southern Fontana that has drawn opposition from some nearby residents as well as environmental justice organizations.
The vote was 4-1, with Idilio Sanchez, the commission chair, saying he was against the proposed development after much contemplation.
In making their decision, the commissioners wrestled with taking into consideration both landowner rights and the public good.
David Weiner-DW Development is seeking to build a logistics and distribution facility on about 8.68 acres of land on the southeast corner of Citrus and Slover avenues, south of the Interstate 10 Freeway and directly north of Jurupa Hills High School. The facility would cover about 194,212 square feet and would include an office of about 10,000 square feet.
A staff report from a previous meeting on Feb. 16 said the proposed project would not have a significant impact on the environment and could potentially generate between 100 and 200 jobs.
However, because of the proximity to the school, the Fontana Unified School District expressed concerns about the project.
Sanchez indicated that there were good arguments on both sides of the controversial issue.
"It's tough, because I feel the pain, I feel the anguish" of the many citizens who called in to voice complaints about the proposal, Sanchez said. "Is this project good for Fontana? I don't know the answer. I can't say yes, I can't say no, but that's why we have five commissioners. We have to try to make the best decision for all the parties involved."
After some discussion, Commissioner Ralph Thrasher made a motion to push the project through to the City Council, with the stipulation that a new restaurant be considered for inclusion.
In recent years, several warehouses have been approved by the City Council, which has cited the need to create more jobs in a city where the vast majority of residents are employed at businesses which are located outside Fontana.
But opponents of the projects have claimed that the benefits of warehouses are outweighed by other factors, including health and safety.
Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) recently proposed a bill (AB 1547) which would establish a "good neighbor policy" for warehouse developments. The bill, if passed, would create a 1,000-yard buffer zone between the boundary of the site and sensitive land use such as schools, parks and residential neighborhoods, according to Reyes, whose district includes Fontana.
