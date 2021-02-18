The Fontana Planning Commission postponed a decision regarding a proposed large warehouse in southern Fontana after many residents said they opposed the project during the Feb. 16 meeting.
David Weiner-DW Development was requesting to build a logistics and distribution facility on about 8.68 acres of land on the southeast corner of Citrus and Slover avenues, south of the Interstate 10 Freeway and directly north of Jurupa Hills High School. The facility would cover about 194,212 square feet and would include an office of about 10,000 square feet.
A staff report said the proposed project would not have a significant impact on the environment and could potentially generate between 100 and 200 jobs.
But even though staff recommended the approval of the warehouse, dozens of local residents voiced their opposition during the public comments portion of the virtual meeting.
Most of the speakers, including several students, cited the fact that the project would be located next to the school and said it would create traffic concerns, a point also made by Ryan DiGiulio, the associate superintendent of business for the Fontana Unified School District.
After hearing all of the comments, Matthew Gordon, one of the new members of the Planning Commission, made a motion that the hearing should be continued until the March 16 meeting. Ralph Thrasher, another new member, seconded the motion, and it was unanimously approved.
If the project is eventually ratified by the Planning Commission, it would proceed to the City Council for final consideration.
Elizabeth Sena, the founder of a group called South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalitions (SFCCC), said that the initial study of the project was not sufficient and that more in-depth scrutiny of potential harmful impacts was needed.
Ana Gonzalez, the finance and administrative director for the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ), also opposed the project. CCAEJ has been outspoken in its criticism of the Fontana City Council for its approval of several large warehouse projects in recent years.
"This facility is projected to produce 368 daily truck trips in an already pollution-burdened part of Fontana. Essentially, the city is proposing to bring 368 trucks around a high school, polluting an area surrounded by students but did not think it was necessary to request and analyze data on the environmental impacts," Sena and Gonzalez said in a statement.
They were pleased that the commissioners delayed their vote on the proposal, as was Bobbi Jo Chavarria, the co-founder of GROW Fontana.
"We are opposed to the proposed project for a myriad of reasons including the need for cities in the Inland Empire like Fontana to transition away from development projects that increase the number of facilities for the logistics/warehouse industry which rely on increased trailer traffic, large-scale paving, and create an increase of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions," Chavarria said.
