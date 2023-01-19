Fontana’s second In-N-Out Burger is one step closer to being approved.
During its meeting on Jan. 17, the Fontana Planning Commission voted 3-0 in favor of recommending a multi-tenant commercial development in the northern area of the city which would include a hotel, a banquet hall, and a restaurant in addition to the In-N-Out Burger.
The 8.8-acre project, which will be considered by the City Council for final approval at a later date, is located on the northwest corner of Citrus and S. Highland avenues, just south of the Route 210 Freeway.
Fontana already has one In-N-Out, which is located at 9855 Sierra Avenue.
The commissioners spent time discussing the design of the new In-N-Out building as well as the layout of the parking and drive-through areas.
In-N-Out would include enough space for 23 cars in the drive-through lane, and the popular fast food chain would have a contingency plan in case the line of vehicles exceeds that number, a company representative said.
“We all love to eat at In-N-Out, so this is a good problem to have,” said Commissioner Cathline Fort.
Some speakers during the public comments portion of the meeting opposed the project.
Kelilah Federman was upset about how the proposal would affect nearby residents and asked for an environmental impact report.
Frankie Jimenez and Louie Lopez of Ironworkers Local 433 were displeased that the union members were not given a chance to be involved in the project.
Resident George Braton said he was glad that another In-N-Out is being considered, but he is concerned about the traffic problems that could arise at the busy intersection.
Andrea De Leon, the executive director of the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, said the entire development would be good for Fontana and will produce many jobs for local residents.
The proposed banquet hall and the other restaurant at the site have not been identified. The dual branded hotel would consist of Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites.
