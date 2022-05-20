The Rotary Club of Fontana and the Fontana Police Officers Association (POA) collaborated to present the “Thank You Local Law Endorsement” lunch on May 16.
The event was held in the Fontana Police Department’s parking lot and was attended by Fontana P.D. officers and civilian employees. Also attending were deputies from the Sheriff’s Fontana Station and other officials, including CHP officers, Fontana Public Works personnel, City Manager Matt Ballantyne, Mayor Acquanetta Warren, and City Councilmembers John Roberts and Phillip Cothran.
Hamburgers and gourmet hot dogs was prepared by Rotary Club members on the Fontana POA mobile barbecue. The meal was sponsored by Rotolo Chevrolet.
During the lunch, Fontana POA presented local philanthropist Jack Long with the POA’s Excellence in Leadership Award.
In 2015, Long won a mega lottery jackpot. Rather than fritter away his winnings, Long created two charities to help make the greater Fontana area a better place.
“I was blessed with more money than common sense,” the modest, self-deprecating Long told the attendees.
He explained that after consulting with his family, it did not take long until he figured out that family comes first. “And this town is my family,” he said.
The purpose of his Fontana Foundation of Hope (FFOH) “is to enhance the quality of life” in the local area by “making prudent donations for charitable causes.” Working in concert with other service organizations provides an avenue which enables them to “solve community concerns” and make the region a better place, he said.
The four areas of focus for the FFOH are youth sports, veterans, community improvement programs, and assistance for seniors. Long’s organization has contributed generously to several police-youth programs.
The crystal obelisk award was presented to Long by Fontana POA Vice President Pat Heusterberg, who recognized that Long provided more than just money. “Jack Long has provided wise and well thought-out direction for critical programs which focus on making greater Fontana a better place to live, work, and play,” he said.
Heusterberg recognized that winning a lottery is an “opportunity to test the essence of one’s character. Jack Long is most deserving because at the core of his being, he has demonstrated commitment, compassion, and great wisdom. Having shown the highest degree of character confirms Jack Long has demonstrated excellence in leadership.”
