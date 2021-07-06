For several years, the Fontana Police Officers Association has volunteered to assist families at Ronald McDonald House located next to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, no one was allowed to provide meals at the House, including members of the Fontana POA.
The House that Love Built was recently allowed to restart the program of providing meals for the residents. Fontana POA was the second organization to volunteer.
“It is an honor for us to reconnect with these great families. Anyone who has had a child in a hospital knows the worry. Being able to provide a comforting meal takes away one of those worries,” Fontana POA president Chris Macias told the Herald News.
Off-duty Fontana officers have volunteered to help staff at Ronald McDonald House with other tasks.
For example, after the House was rebuilt and greatly expanded, Fontana officers moved all the new mattresses up the stairs and into the new guest rooms.
Albrena Ceroni, the volunteer coordinator, said, “I want to say thank you to the Fontana POA for serving the Ronald McDonald House for so many years. You guys have been around here for a long time. Thank you from all the families.”
Ronald McDonald House seeks to connect with a professional licensed window washer who would volunteer to wash all the windows on the three-story House. Persons can call Albrena Ceroni at (909) 747-1275 if they are interested in volunteering.
