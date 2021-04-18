Fontana Police Chief Billy Green has released a message to the community in advance of the conclusion of the trial of a Minnesota police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.
Cities throughout the nation are waiting for the announcement of the verdict in the trial, which could take place this week.
The defendant, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during an incident last May. Floyd's death resulted in massive protests, including some in Fontana.
Here is the complete text of Green's message, which was posted on the Fontana P.D. Facebook page:
"To the Residents and Business Owners of Fontana,
"The relationship between police and communities of color remains a topic of intense scrutiny throughout our nation. This tension has been an ongoing struggle for many, and I do not discount anyone’s experience. I believe it is critical for people on all sides to seek understanding, to listen, to effectively communicate and work to find solutions.
"In the City of Fontana, we did not wait for a crisis to have real, and admittedly hard, conversations. That is what makes us different. Our proactive collective approach to relationship building allows us to share concerns while respecting individual differences. This past year has been trying for us all, but our community bond has never been stronger. We are united by our sense of community – the commitment and knowledge that we are a part of something larger than ourselves. We are unique, we do things the “Fontana Way”, the pride we all feel living and working in this great city is tangible.
"We all watched with great concern this past summer as peaceful protests sometimes turned violent. The unfortunate reality is these events may occur again after a verdict is reached in the Derek Chauvin trial.
"In true Fontana form, we will not allow the righteous voices of concerned citizens to be hijacked by bad behavior. We live out our values of compassion, empathy, dignity, and respect. We understand the need for consistent self-evaluation and respect the lawful process of change. I am a firm believer in continuous improvement, and I am proud to say that we are a better city than we were five years ago, we are a better police department, we are better stewards. This is a part of learning, growing and challenging ourselves to improve.
"There are more than 700,000 sworn police officers in this country and undoubtedly some of them should not be. As your Police Chief, I am focused on ensuring that the 197 officers serving our city do so with a servant’s heart. Our community supports our officers and rightfully demands accountability. The foundation of any meaningful relationship is trust and this police department embraces the fact that trust cannot be established without accountability. You have my word that the Fontana Police Department and every officer and staff member in it, will work hard continue to nurture and cultivate that trust.
"We see you; we hear, we respect you, and we are in your service.
Respectfully,
Billy Green"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.