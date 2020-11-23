The Fontana Police Department announced that two men were arrested on child pornography charges in separate incidents recently.
Detectives from the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Fontana resident Jason Fuller, 27, was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet.
A search warrant was served at Fuller's residence in the 15500 block of Caravelle Avenue, where detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was located, police said. Fuller was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
----- IN ANOTHER CASE, detectives discovered that Jamal Abdul-Hafiz, 34, was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Dark Web, the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post.
On Nov. 11, a search warrant was served as the suspect's residence in the 2600 block of Reed Way in Loma Linda. Evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was located, police said.
Abdul-Hafiz was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
