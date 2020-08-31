A 20-year-old man was arrested on several child sex charges, according to a news release issued by the Fontana Police Department on Aug. 31.
The case began when detectives from the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a report that David Almaraz-Roman, a resident of Santa Fe Springs, had met an underage male victim on the social media application Grinder. Almaraz-Roman drove to the City of Fontana to meet the victim. While Almaraz-Roman and the victim were together, Almaraz-Roman allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, police said.
The Fontana P.D. Fugitive Apprehension Team located Almaraz-Roman in Santa Fe Springs.
ICAC detectives then discovered that Almaraz-Roman possessed thousands of pornographic images and videos on his electronic device, many of which allegedly depicted children under 18 years old in child sexual abuse situations.
The suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography as well as crimes which allegedly occurred in Fontana, including sex with a foreign object with a victim under age 18, contact with a minor with intent to engage in sex, sodomy with a person under 18, and oral copulation with a person under 18, police said. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
ICAC detectives are requesting the public's assistance in this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contacted Detective J. Rodriguez at JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG
