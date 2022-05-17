Fontana Police Department detectives arrested a 59-year-old man on child pornography charges, the P.D. said.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that John Whelan was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
On May 17, Whelan was located in Upland. A search warrant was obtained for the suspect and his electronic devices. During the search of Whelan’s cellular telephones, evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child sexual abuse material was located, police said.
Whelan was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at:
