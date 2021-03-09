Detectives from the Fontana Police Department arrested a 60-year-old Upland man on child pornography charges, police said.
On March 9, a search warrant was served at Timothy McGillivray’s residence in the 600 block of N. 8th Street. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Evidence relating to the alleged downloading and distributing of child pornography was located, police said.
McGillivray was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at: JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG
