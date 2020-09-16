Fontana Police Department personnel arrested a 20-year-old Colton man on child pornography charges, police said.
Detectives from the P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Raynoldo Sanchez was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet.
On Sept. 16, a search warrant was served at Sanchez’s residence in the 700 block of E. Washington Street in Colton. Detectives seized multiple electronic devices, and evidence was found, police said.
Sanchez was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Moyer at JMOYER@FONTANA.ORG
