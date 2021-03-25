The Fontana Police Department arrested men from Rancho Cucamonga and San Bernardino on child pornography charges this week as a result of separate investigations.
The suspects were identified as:
• Wei Yu, a 30-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident;
• Christopher Law, a 38-year-old San Bernardino resident.
On March 23, both Yu and Law were charged with possession and distribution of child pornography and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Persons with information regarding these cases are asked to contact the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at: JDRODRIGUEZ@FONTANA.ORG
