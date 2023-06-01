Fontana Police Department detectives arrested a Bloomington resident on a charge of possession of child pornography, police said.
On May 31, a search warrant was served at the residence of Josue Airpurolopez in the 17600 block of Marigold Avenue.
During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices and located evidence.
Airpurolopez was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fontana P.D.’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at:
