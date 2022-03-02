Two men were arrested this week by the Fontana Police Department on child pornography charges in separate cases, police said.
On March 1, detectives from the P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force took Miguel Priske, a 33-year-old resident of Montclair, into custody. He was charged with distribution of child pornography over the internet.
On March 2, Robert Alsip, a 44-year-old resident of Victorville, was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
Both suspects were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.