The Fontana Police Department’s Gang Unit conducted a traffic stop which led to the seizure of illegal firearms last weekend, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 17.
During their investigation, police discovered that the driver of the vehicle was a known gang member.
Gang officers then authored a search warrant for his residence and found another suspect walking out of the house with two AR-15 style rifles, the P.D. said.
Illegal drugs were also located inside the residence. Both suspects were arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.