Police confiscated a huge amount of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Sept. 24, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The P.D.'s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop while patrolling through the city, the P.D. said on Facebook.
During the traffic stop, officers located 13 pounds of methamphetamine, 18 pounds of heroin, and 17,000 Fentanyl pills, police said.
"These are illegal drugs that won’t be out on the streets in Fontana. Great job by our MET officers," the P.D. said on Facebook.
