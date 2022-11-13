The Fontana Police Department is continuing to crack down on illegal drugs and firearms.
The Narcotics Unit transported 6 pallets of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undisclosed location to be destroyed, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 10.
The street value of the narcotics was estimated at $49 million, police said.
In another post on Nov. 5, the P.D. said officers were able to take about 8 kilos of cocaine and 22,000 M30 pills off the streets.
----- ALSO, so far this year, the Fontana P.D. has seized more than 1,029 illegal firearms, an increase from the 928 weapons the department seized last year, according to a Facebook post on Oct. 31.
“The Fontana Police Department is committed to keeping the community safe by removing as many illegal firearms off the streets as possible,” the Facebook post said.
