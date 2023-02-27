The Fontana Police Department is continuing to crack down on illegal guns and drugs.
“Patrol officers and Special Operations Units have been extremely busy the past week and a half,” the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 26.
“Patrol is continuing to locate illegally possessed firearms from proactive policing. The Rapid Response Team is continuing search warrants for narcotics and gun sales.”
The Gang Unit has also been proactive in dealing with alleged gang members in the city, police said.
In addition, the Narcotics Unit is continuing to seize large amounts of narcotics and guns, the Facebook post said.
