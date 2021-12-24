The Fontana Police Department helped the Los Angeles Police Department make arrests in connection with "follow-home" robberies that have been taking place in Southern California for several months, according to a news release issued by the LAPD.
In the early part of 2021, the LAPD identified an ongoing trend of follow-home robberies in which suspects would target victims in Los Angeles, follow them, and then commit the robberies as the victims were arriving home or to their business.
In this trend, detectives noted that victims were being followed from such places like Melrose Avenue, the Jewelry District of Los Angeles, high-end restaurants, and nightclubs from Hollywood and Wilshire Area. Victims were being targeted based on the jewelry they were wearing and/or the car they were driving.
To date, detectives have identified more than 110 incidents. In reviewing these reports and speaking with area detectives, it was clear that not all these incidents were related, in terms of the same suspects committing these crimes.
On Dec. 21, LAPD Follow Home Task Force detectives, along with the assistance of SWAT, Metropolitan Division, Gang Enforcement Details, Beverly Hills Police Department, Glendale Police Department, and Fontana Police Department served search and arrest warrants at multiple locations throughout Los Angeles and Fontana.
Detectives recovered several items of evidence, including a handgun, a replica handgun, more than $30,000 in cash, handbags, a Rolex watch, gang paraphernalia, and two vehicles used during the crime, police said.
Four suspects were arrested during the operation and booked for these charges:
• Jayon Sanders, age 21, murder -- bail $2.4 million
• Abraham Castillo, age 20, murder -- bail $2 million
• Tyree Singleton, age 20, murder -- bail $2 million
• Joshua Saulsberry, age 21, robbery -- bail $160,000
On Dec. 23, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple counts against Sanders, Castillo, and Singleton to include murder, robbery, and attempted robbery. Additionally, the D.A.'s Office filed one count of robbery against Saulsberry.
The LAPD Follow Home Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance to find any additional victims. Persons who believe they are possible victims of a robbery by any of these suspects are urged to contact detectives at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also go to www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.