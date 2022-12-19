The Fontana Police Department held a DUI checkpoint on Dec. 17 in the northbound lanes of E. Liberty Parkway at Meyer Canyon in the Village of Heritage.
A total of 177 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and eight vehicles were sent for secondary inspection, said Fontana Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
Officers issued five citations, and four vehicles were returned to the registered owners after the drivers were found to be unlicensed.
The checkpoint was funded through the Office of Traffic Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.