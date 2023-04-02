The Fontana Police Department held a DUI checkpoint on April 1 in the southbound lanes of Citrus Avenue, north of Foothill Boulevard.
A total of 1,176 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Of those, 27 were pulled in for secondary inspection, police said.
Police issued 11 citations and impounded 2 vehicles. Six vehicles were returned to the registered owner who had a driver with a valid driver’s license.
