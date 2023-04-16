Members of the Finance Team have been named the Fontana Police Department’s Non-Sworn Employees of the Month for December, 2022.
The three members of the team are Administrative Analyst Justice Montgomery, Administrative Technician Cassandra Pimentel, and Administrative Technician Taryn Sandford.
“The Finance Team’s dedication to the department is shown throughout the year. They have transitioned into their new positions in 2021 in the midst of COVID-19 and have taken on numerous challenges,” said Leona Kwan, who nominated them for the award.
Their main duties include payroll, accounts payable processing, business license, and travel request processing.
Their commitment every two weeks to ensure all timesheets are completed and submitted by deadline is an example of their dedication. Throughout the holidays, they adjusted their schedules to work weekends in order to meet the city payroll’s deadlines.
Their knowledge of purchasing guidelines, p-card policy, and travel policy have been crucial in maintaining consistent workflow and supply ordering.
