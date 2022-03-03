Fontana Police Department detectives are investigating an alleged “Peeping Tom” case and are seeking input from residents who may have been victimized.
The suspect was identified as Gilberto Gonzales, 27, and investigators discovered numerous videos in his possession, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on March 3.
Gonzales was allegedly secretly recording female victims at various restrooms, changing rooms, retail stores, restaurants, massage parlors, hospitals, and doctors' offices while driving his white 2006 Pontiac Vibe through city neighborhoods, police said.
The suspect parked his vehicle in public areas where women walked by on the sidewalk and recorded himself masturbating, police said.
“It appears several women may have been victims of seeing him masturbate,” police said on Facebook.
Investigators believe there are additional victims who have not been identified. Persons who were victims of being secretly recorded or of Gonzales exposing himself to them are urged to call Detective Weiske at (909) 350-7774.
