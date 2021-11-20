The Fontana Police Department is promoting firearm safety by giving out free gun locks.
Residents can stop by the front lobby at the P.D. Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to get the gun locks, while supplies last.
The P.D. is located at 17005 Upland Avenue.
“While June 4th is National Safe Day for Firearm Safety, we need to remember and practice this every day,” the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Police said it is important to follow these S.A.F.E. rules:
S: Secure all Firearms.
A: Ask about unsecured firearms in the homes your children visit.
F: Frequently talk to your children about the dangers of firearms.
E: Educate and empower others to be safe.
