The Fontana Police Department is aiming to crack down on street racing in the community.
Officers conducted a detail during the past weekend (March 13-14) and issued 15 citations. Two vehicles were towed, police said in a Facebook post.
"This detail is something we would like to continue to keep the streets safe for everyone," police said in a message to the community. "We would like to know where the street racing is happening near you so we can better tackle this issue."
Residents are urged to log on to the Fontana Police Facebook page and leave a comment with the location, times and days during weekends when street racing is taking place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.