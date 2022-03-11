The Fontana Police Department issued 21 citations on the first day of its new street racer enforcement detail on March 4.
One vehicle was impounded during the event, according to a post on the Fontana P.D. Facebook page.
Three officers conducted numerous traffic stops along with vehicle inspections during the detail, which is designed to help crack down on illegal street racing in the city.
“This detail will be ongoing and enforcement will continue through out the entire city. We will not be disclosing the specific nights of the details,” the Facebook post said. “Remember, if you see racing, get a vehicle description and call the non emergency dispatch number at (909) 350-7700.”
