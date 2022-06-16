The Fontana Police Department kept busy with multiple investigations that led to arrests this past week, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on June 16.
The Rapid Response Team (RRT) continued to issue search warrants for the sales and trafficking of firearms, and numerous guns were seized along with ammunition and crossbows. Some felons were booked on numerous felony charges as a result of these seizures, the Facebook post said.
The RRT also assisted DMV investigators and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department with search warrants at local recycling centers to find stolen catalytic converters. Numerous converters were recovered and owners of the businesses were cited, the P.D. said.
Also, Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero said patrol officers recovered six occupied stolen vehicles during the week, resulting in additional arrests.
