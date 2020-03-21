Some individuals have been arrested on charges of price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Fontana Police Department.
"When the governor declares a state of emergency, a price gouging statute kicks in. The law generally prohibits charging a price that is more than 10 percent what an item cost before the state (or local) declaration of emergency," the Fontana P.D. said on Facebook.
"In an effort to protect our citizens #FontanaPD is actively monitoring different social media platforms along with local businesses to protect our citizens from any price gouging."
On March 21, Fontana P.D. officers were able to locate individuals who were allegedly involved in price gouging, and arrests were made, the P.D. said.
"Thank you to our citizens for the tips," the Facebook post said.
