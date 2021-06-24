The Fontana Police Department made two arrests on firearms charges last week, police said.
One suspect was on probation for unlawful discharge of a firearm and was contacted after he was stopped during a traffic stop, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 23.
The second suspect was on probation and a gang member. Gang officers conducted a probation compliance check and during the compliance check they located a firearm.
