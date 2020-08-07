Fontana Police Department officers arrested a 28-year-old Colton man on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.
On Aug. 6, a search warrant was served by the P.D.'s detective unit in Colton.
Multiple electronic devices containing evidence with downloading and distribution of child pornography were located, police said.
The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit identified Shelby Wyatt as the suspect. Wyatt was taken into custody.
