Fontana Police Department officers have arrested a Beaumont man on child pornography charges.
On June 17, the P.D.'s Investigations Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Team located Jesse Joshua Aceves, 33, leaving his residence.
Aceves was taken into custody on numerous charges of child molestation, which had allegedly been occurring for the past 17 years. The three victims were known to Aceves at the time, police said.
Detectives have developed information which led them to believe there may be additional victims.
Aceves will be booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Persons who have any information regarding this investigation or who believe they may have been a victim are urged to contact Det. Campa at (909) 356-3394 or at dcampa@fontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.