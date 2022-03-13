For many years, city officials in Fontana have been focused on providing plenty of resources for the Police Department, and that trend is continuing in 2022.
About 60 percent of the city's General Fund budget goes to the Police Department, according to the city's annual report.
Officials said the emphasis on supporting police has been well-placed, because crime has declined in the city in recent years.
In her State of the City Address in January, Mayor Acquanetta Warren said the city needs, and will get, additional officers.
"We will be adding 12 new police officers in 2022, with six to eight new officers for the next four years," she said.
In a Facebook post on March 12, the P.D. indicated that many of its current employees were originally working in other cities.
"The Fontana Police Department is the most lateral friendly department in Southern California," the Facebook post said, making a direct appeal to officers in outside bureaus. "So if you are thinking about changing agencies, ride with us and see for yourself. Your experience and training at your current department is considered when applying for special assignments and promotions."
Sergeant Brian McLane said in the Facebook post that there are "20-25 spots available" in Fontana.
In January, five new officers were sworn in at a City Council meeting. Two of them grew up in Fontana and came up from the Explorer program.
In addition to personnel, the Police Department will also be receiving $3 million from the federal government to spend on a helicopter.
Plus, the City of Fontana will be using $8 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (which was approved by Congress last year) to combat homelessness. The Police Department has been heavily involved in the city's efforts to solve the homeless problem.
