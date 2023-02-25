There were 9,618 crimes reported in Fontana during the year 2022, according to the annual report released by Fontana Police Chief Billy Green.
Because of a different system for measuring crime data that was implemented in Fontana (and throughout the country), there were about three times as many crimes reported in the city in 2022 as there were in 2021, Green said.
As a result, the crime statistics for last year cannot be compared to previous years because this was Fontana’s first transition from the Uniform Crime Reporting System to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), Green said.
During his analysis at the Fontana City Council meeting on Feb. 14, Green gave an example of the new format.
“Previously, if we took a report that was an attempted homicide that also involved a burglary, an illegal firearm possession, and drug possession, that was (considered) one crime — it was just the attempted homicide/assault with a deadly weapon. Under the NIBRS, that would now be four crimes,” Green said.
“So there could still be just one crime incident, but we report all of the crimes that occurred within that one incident — where previously, under the Uniform Crime Reporting System, it was just one crime — the most serious crime — which was reported.”
In Fontana in 2022, there were nine homicides, but the definition of “homicide” changed under the new system, Green said. The city had four “felonious assault” homicides and also had five “vehicular related” homicides, such as drunk driving resulting in death.
Fontana last year had 24 fatal traffic accidents, resulting in a total of 26 deaths, Green said.
Green (who will be retiring as chief next month) said that during 2022:
• The city had 1,968 total “Group A” crimes against persons (murder, rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault)
• Fontana had 4,741 total crimes against property (robbery, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft)
• There were 2,909 total crimes against society (drugs, child pornography, weapons, prostitution).
----- GREEN also provided these statistics from the various police units:
• The Narcotics Unit seized 6,403 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,333 kg. of cocaine, 60 kg. of heroin, 93 pounds (246,500 pills) of fentanyl, and 1,452 pounds of marijuana, and made 131 arrests and took 65 firearms from drug dealers;
• The Gang Unit seized 169 illegal guns from prohibited possessors and made 256 arrests, which resulted in convictions on various charges for a total prison sentencing time of 224 years;
• The Rapid Response Team made 314 arrests, seized 454 illegal guns, and seized more than 130 pounds of narcotics;
• The Multiple Enforcement Team made 1,327 arrests, conducted 1,700 field interviews, and made more than 2,400 citizen and business contacts
• The Community Outreach and Support Team (COAST) made 1,000 contacts, connected 342 individuals with services, and referred 377 individuals for services.
• The K9 Unit handled 7,850 calls for service and conducted 20 community presentations
• The Traffic Unit responded to 2,929 vehicle collisions and issued 14,128 citations
• The Eagle-1 helicopter flew more than 829 hours in support of Patrol
• Animal Service Unit handled 8,706 calls for service and conducted 16 low-cost vaccination clinics
• Patrol responded to 114,625 calls for service (averaging more than 300 per day).
