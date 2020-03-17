The Fontana Police Department's public lobby is now closed, the City of Fontana announced on March 17.
Persons who need copies of a police report must now receive them by mail. For information, visit https://www.fontana.org/114/File-a-Police-Report-Online
Also, residents can use the Police Department's online reporting system for incidents in which they only need documentation for the incident (child custody, harassing calls, hit and run, lost property, theft, vandalism, vehicle burglary and vehicle tampering). See https://www.fontana.org/114/File-a-Police-Report-Online
These actions are being taken in response to the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health to slow the spread of coronavirus in the county.
Persons who have an emergency can call or text 911 for a response.
For non-emergency calls requiring an officer response, call the P.D.'s 24-hour non-emergency line at (909) 350-7700.
"Fontana P.D. personnel view your safety as our top priority," police said in a press release. "Many of us live in this great community and want to see it continue to be a great place to live, work, play and establish business. We’re certain our community will persevere in these trying times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.