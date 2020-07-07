A 68-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting three victims, including a young girl, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Sergio Torres has been booked at West Valley Detention Center, police said in a Facebook post on July 7.
On April 22, Fontana officers were contacted by a victim who alleged the suspect had repeatedly sexually assaulted her from the ages of 7 to 12. The victim also told police that she believed Torres had been arrested or suspected of having raped other women in the past as well.
Through investigation, two other women, who had not yet reported sexual assaults, were located and interviewed. These two victims were also identified as having allegedly been sexually assaulted and raped by Torres.
Additional investigation found that Torres was accused of rape in San Diego County in 1972, San Bernardino County in 1975 and Riverside County in 1976. It is believed that Torres has possibly sexually assaulted other women as well, police said.
Persons who have information regarding these incidents are urged to contact Detective Brad Carlson at (909) 854-8082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.