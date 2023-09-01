The Fontana Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an arson suspect.
On Aug. 14, a suspect placed a box of items near the rear door of the Fontana Foundation of Hope at 9460 Sierra Avenue and left the area.
About five minutes later, he returned with a can of kerosene and lit the box of items on fire. The fire spread, causing damage to the door and the building.
Persons who recognize the suspect or have any additional information about this incident are asked to contact Detective Hackett at (909) 854-8171 or ahackett@fontanaca.gov
