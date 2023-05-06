The Fontana Police Department was involved in two big drug busts recently.
The Narcotics Unit and Gang Unit seized about 200,000 fentanyl pills during two separate investigations in Fontana, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana P.D. on May 5.
Two people were also arrested during the investigations. Firearms were also seized.
Police have seen an alarming increase in fentanyl use in recent years and are warning residents about the drug's dangers.
"Just remember that the smallest amount of fentanyl can kill and you never know where it will be," the Facebook post said.
