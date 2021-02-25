The Fontana Police Department recently seized 25 pounds of methamphetamine during a narcotics arrest, according to the P.D.'s Facebook page.
"We know we can’t get all of the illegal narcotics off the streets of Fontana, but we sure do try hard to get as much out of our town," the Facebook post said on Feb. 24.
The Narcotics Unit investigated and handled the case, said Fontana Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
"It was the result of an ongoing investigation which started in Fontana and resulted in the large seizure," Anderson said.
