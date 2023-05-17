Police seized guns and drugs and arrested several suspects during recent investigations, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Police provided information about these separate incidents in a Facebook post on May 17:
• The Rapid Response Team (RRT) served a search warrant for narcotics and weapons trafficking. Two guns, ecstasy, and Xanax pills for sale were located. The suspect, a convicted felon, was arrested on felony charges.
• During a narcotics investigation, a suspect who was identified as a local female was arrested. She was found to be trafficking narcotics from Mexico. During a traffic stop, 2 kilos of heroin, 18 pounds of methamphetamine, and 50,000 fentanyl pills were seized.
• RRT also identified a local male subject who was selling marijuana vape pens to minors. During a search warrant, officers found 500 marijuana vape pens and $4,500 in narcotic proceeds. He was also arrested.
• The Gang Unit stopped a local known gang member ,and during a probation search located a ghost gun, cocaine, and Xanax pills. He was arrested for several felonies and a probation violation.
