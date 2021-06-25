The Fontana Police Department made a seizure and stopped the sales of illegal fireworks on June 24, police said in a Facebook post.
The P.D.'s Rapid Response Team (RRT) received several tips that Hector Granados, who lives in the 7400 block of Suffolk Avenue, had allegedly been selling fireworks out of his house. RRT seized the remaining fireworks and Granados will receive a $10,000 fine, police said.
"These types of fireworks are an extreme fire hazard and are dangerous," the Facebook post said.
The only fireworks that will be allowed in Fontana during the Independence Day time period are the "Safe and Sane" type. All fireworks are prohibited in the area north of Summit Avenue because of the extreme fire danger.
In addition, San Bernardino County fire officials said that no fireworks are permitted in the unincorporated county area of Fontana.
They need to raise that fine he can afford that nice new home he can afford a higher fine
