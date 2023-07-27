Officers seized large quantities of illegal drugs during two incidents in Fontana recently, according to the Fontana Police Department.
In one incident, K9 Aero assisted the Narcotics Unit on a traffic stop and located 45 kilos of cocaine hidden in the roof compartment of a van, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 27.
Also, Patrol received a call in the parking lot of Comfort Inn in the 13500 block of Baseline Avenue involving two males loading duffel bags into a U-Haul van from another vehicle. The van was left behind and later checked by patrol officers. Inside the bags, officers located 1145 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
Both of these cases are still under investigation.
