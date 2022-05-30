During the past week, the Fontana Police Department kept busy with search warrants and probation compliance checks which resulted in arrests.
Here are details of some of the incidents:
• The P.D.’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) served a search warrant for the sales of narcotics, and 30 pounds of methamphetamine were seized along with stolen catalytic converters and packaging material. A convicted felon was arrested.
• RRT later conducted a vehicle check on another convicted felon who was found to be in possession of a Glock handgun. He was also arrested and his vehicle was impounded.
• The Multiple Enforcement Team conducted a probation compliance check in the 8300 block of Reseda Avenue. The occupant at the residence was found to be selling marijuana, meth, heroin, Xanax pills, and fentanyl.
Also in the yard were 68 brand new tires which had been stolen over the previous weekend from the Falken Tire warehouse in Fontana.
“The suspect confessed to the theft and drug sales and was arrested,” the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.