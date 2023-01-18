Patrol and Special Operations units of the Fontana Police Department were very productive this past week, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Jan. 18.
Here are the results of the gun and drug seizures:
• During traffic stops, patrol units took a few guns from individuals who were not allowed to possess them.
• The MET Unit arrested a convicted felon for possessing a firearm and drug possession for sales.
• The Rapid Response Team seized two firearms during search warrants for narcotics sales.
• The Gang Unit arrested a local suspect for possessing fentanyl for sales and three firearms.
• The Narcotics Unit seized 41 kilos of cocaine and seven firearms.
"Busy week and just another week of protecting our community and businesses," the Facebook post said.
