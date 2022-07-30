The Fontana Police Department seized several guns and drugs during four separate incidents this past week.
Public Information Officer Daniel Romero provided these details of the incidents, during which a total of five people were arrested.
• Officers served a search warrant and recovered a sawed-off shotgun, sub-compact handgun, fentanyl packaged for sales, and a stolen catalytic converter. A convicted felon was arrested.
• Police served a search warrant and a sub-compact handgun and a small quantity of methamphetamine were recovered. Officers arrested a convicted felon.
• Rapid Response Team officers contacted three subjects in a local neighborhood after one was observed putting a P80 handgun (ghost gun) into his waistband. All three subjects were detained. Another subject had a P80 handgun (ghost gun) in his possession and a stun gun. Two people were arrested.
• Rapid Response Team officers served a search warrant and one subject was detained with a gun in his waistband. That subject was arrested after he was found to be in possession of cocaine, Xanax, and fentanyl pills packaged for sales.
