This weekend (May 23-25) is Memorial Day weekend, and as residents slowly travel down the road to reopening, the Fontana Police Department is encouraging everyone to listen to advice from public health officials and be responsible during these trying times.
To help protect local residents, the Fontana P.D. will have officers on patrol over the Memorial Day weekend looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
“This Memorial Day weekend will be much different than years before due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sergeant David Lally said. “But when it comes to protecting your family and getting around, it doesn’t mean we have to get complacent. If you plan on drinking, stay at home.”
Pandemic or no pandemic, it is never OK to drive under the influence of alcohol, Lally said.
A DUI does not just mean alcohol: some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Motorists must always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or ”operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
While the state is in the process of relaxing stay-at-home orders, the Fontana P.D. advises the public to avoid large gatherings for Memorial Day weekend and practice physical distancing measures, when feasible, by staying at least six feet away from others.
